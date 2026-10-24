Haryana: Saini govt puts power distribution privatisation bid on hold after protests
The move follows a strike by DHBVN employees opposing a 25-year licence granted to a private company for electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh. The strike has been called off
The Haryana government has put its move to introduce parallel electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh on hold following protests by employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and widespread power disruptions.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) not to create or implement parallel distribution licences anywhere in the state, following a meeting with representatives of the electricity board.
The decision comes amid protests by DHBVN employees against the government’s move to grant a private company a 25-year distribution licence in Gurugram and Nuh. After government's decision to put the privatisation on hold, the DHBVN employees have called off the protest.
The employees have opposed the move, arguing that handing over high-revenue industrial and commercial areas to a private entity could threaten their job security and pave the way for the privatisation of electricity distribution.
DHBVN employees have also raised concerns that the proposed arrangement could weaken state-run distribution companies and undermine the cross-subsidy mechanism that helps keep electricity affordable for farmers and low-income households.
The strike, which began on Thursday (22 October), has disrupted power supply across several areas, affecting households, commercial establishments and industrial units.
Residents reported widespread outages beginning around 10 pm on Wednesday, with parts of the three districts remaining without electricity for prolonged periods.
The outages triggered protests by residents, who took to the streets in several areas. Demonstrators blocked roads, leading to traffic congestion and inconveniencing commuters. Residents also alleged that repeated calls to electricity department officials seeking restoration of supply went unanswered, adding to public anger.
Some villagers said they would continue blocking roads until electricity supply was restored.
Oppositon parties have also attacked The BJP government for the power outage.
Congress leader Deepender Hooda said, “Many areas of the state are plunged into darkness. The BJP government is bent on selling the electricity department to 11 Power, which the electricity employees are opposing. The government should immediately hold talks with the electricity employees to resolve the issue, so that the electricity supply can be restored.”
AAP said, "On one hand, people are distraught due to the power crisis, on the other hand, preparations are underway to rob the common man by privatizing power corporations. Electricity is no luxury, it's a basic right—privatization will not be accepted!"