Haryana: Saini govt puts power distribution privatisation bid on hold after protests

The Haryana government has put its move to introduce parallel electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh on hold following protests by employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and widespread power disruptions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) not to create or implement parallel distribution licences anywhere in the state, following a meeting with representatives of the electricity board.

The decision comes amid protests by DHBVN employees against the government’s move to grant a private company a 25-year distribution licence in Gurugram and Nuh. After government's decision to put the privatisation on hold, the DHBVN employees have called off the protest.