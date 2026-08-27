Haryana sanitation workers’ strike extended till August 30; 50 protesters detained in Hisar

The strike by sanitation workers across Haryana has been extended till August 30, with employee unions continuing their agitation over their demands as the prolonged stoppage begins to affect garbage collection and civic sanitation in several cities.

The strike entered its 22nd day on Thursday. With no resolution yet, sanitation workers' organisations decided to extend the protest in several districts.

The situation turned tense in Hisar after the administration deployed staff and vehicles to collect garbage as an alternative arrangement.

Around 50-60 protesting sanitation workers were detained by police after they allegedly opposed efforts to collect garbage from households, officials said.

Hisar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal said municipal employees and other staff had been assigned to collect garbage. A police team reached the area at around 7.30 am and asked the protesters not to obstruct the vehicles.

When the opposition continued, the workers were taken into custody in buses, the DSP said, adding that the action was intended to maintain law and order and ensure that garbage collection could continue for residents.

The detention drew support from other employee union leaders, including former Haryana Municipal Employees Union president Rajesh Bagri and Fire Employees Union district president Rajesh Mehla.

Similar confrontations were reported in Hansi, where striking workers opposed police-backed attempts to resume garbage collection. Workers in Jind, Sirsa and Yamunanagar also protested against alternative arrangements made by the administration.