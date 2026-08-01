Haryana SIR: Draft electoral rolls out, claims and objections until 30 August

Draft electoral rolls for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana have been published after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday.

According to an official statement, 20,629 booth-level officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to more than 2.06 crore electors during the exercise.

As of 24 July, 1,72,72,627 of the state's 2,06,55,929 electors had submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting what the ECI described as overwhelming participation during the enumeration phase.

During the exercise, 24.13 lakh electors were found to have permanently shifted, were absent or fell under other categories, while 7.66 lakh were identified as deceased and 2.04 lakh were found to be enrolled at multiple locations.

The ECI said genuine electors whose names may have been excluded from the draft rolls can seek inclusion during the 'claims and objections' period from 31 July to 30 August by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration form. It said names of electors found to be enrolled at multiple places would be retained only at one location.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until 28 September, after which the final electoral roll will be published on 3 October.

The statement said the SIR exercise in Haryana was carried out to ensure maximum participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors and transparency at every stage.