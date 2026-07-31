Nearly 45 lakh voters removed from Andhra draft electoral roll after revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published Andhra Pradesh's draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with nearly 45 lakh names removed after the verification exercise.

According to chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav, 44.89 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll. Of these, 22.30 lakh were found to have permanently shifted residence or were unavailable during verification, 15.22 lakh were identified as deceased and 7.37 lakh were found to be enrolled at more than one location.

The Special Intensive Revision was conducted between 15th June and 24th July. During the exercise, enumeration forms were collected from 3.71 crore electors, representing 89.22 per cent of the state's 4.16 crore registered voters.

The Election Commission said booth level officers (BLOs) were unable to obtain enumeration forms from the remaining electors because they had either enrolled in another state or Union Territory, could not be traced, failed to submit the forms before the deadline or chose not to remain on the electoral roll.