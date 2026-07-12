SIR and the politics of cruelty

One common trait in lawless nations is high levels of anxiety against arbitrariness. Medieval texts tell us this has always been the case in our parts. Cruelty is couched as process and millions put through torture. Special Intensive Revision forms are being handed out across India. It is impossible, on a first reading of this form, no matter how educated the reader, to understand what one is required to do, even though it is a single page.

We are told by the executive and the judiciary that putting us through this is not only reasonable but required and necessary. Of course, we have been down this road before.

In 1998, the governor of Assam, a retired military man named S.K. Sinha, sent a note to then president K.R. Narayanan in which he referred to the situation in alarming language: 'Large-scale illegal migration from East Pakistan/Bangladesh over several decades has been altering the demographic complexion of this state. It poses a grave threat both to the identity of the Assamese people and to our national security. Successive governments at the Centre and in the state have not adequately met this challenge.'

Sinha demanded action 'to avert the grave danger that has been building up for some time … If not effectively checked, (Bangladeshis) may swamp the Assamese people and may sever the Northeast land mass from the rest of India. This will lead to disastrous strategic and economic results'.

Sinha acknowledged that he was not basing this assessment on any data. He added: 'Unfortunately, today we have no census report on the basis of which we can accurately define the contours of trans-border movement. Thus, we have to rely on broad estimates of theoretical extrapolations to work out the dimension of illegal migration that has taken place from East Pakistan/Bangladesh.'

In short, he had no evidence to prove this theory, but he felt strongly enough about it just the same to raise it with the president officially.

In 2005, Sarbananda Sonowal, who later became the BJP chief minister of Assam, went to the Supreme Court to make the laws governing the identification of individuals suspected to be foreigners harsher. The Supreme Court leaned on S.K. Sinha's speculative note in this case to conclude that Assam was facing "external aggression", which threatened a constitutional breakdown.