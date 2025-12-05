Haryana serial child-killing case: Jealousy, suspicion and ritual claims

The first hint that something was horribly wrong came during what should have been a joyous family wedding in Panipat’s Naultha village. On Monday, 2 December, six-year-old Vidhi vanished from the courtyard where children were playing. Minutes later, her relatives found her lifeless body in a storeroom upstairs — face down in a tub of water, legs hanging out, the door bolted from the outside.

What looked at first like a tragic accident unravelled into something far darker. By Wednesday, 4 December, police said they had arrested the child’s aunt, 32-year-old Poonam, and linked her not only to Vidhi’s death but to three more child murders — including that of her own toddler son.

Over two years, police say, Poonam quietly built a trail of drownings across three villages in Sonipat and Panipat, staging each one as an accident and returning to family gatherings without a flicker of fear or remorse.

Panipat superintendent of police Bhupender Singh said investigators now believe Poonam fits the profile of a “high-functioning psychopath” propelled by obsessive jealousy. Each victim — two girls aged six, one nine — was related to her. In 2023, she allegedly drowned her sister-in-law’s nine-year-old daughter in Sonipat’s Bhawar village. Afraid the family might suspect her, police say she then drowned her own three-year-old son Shubham to divert suspicion.

In August this year, she allegedly killed her cousin’s six-year-old daughter Jia in Sewah village. Vidhi’s killing on 2 December, partly captured on CCTV, finally collapsed the façade of accidental tragedy that had so far shielded her.