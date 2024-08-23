Haryana: The Congress hits the ground running

Haryana chief minister Naib Singh Saini appears to have been caught unawares. When he addressed the media on the morning of August 16, he announced the transfer of Rs 525 crore to farmers as a bonus for losses due to deficient rainfall. Just hours later, at 3.00 pm, the Election Commission of India announced that single-phase polling for the 90-member Assembly would be held on 1 October.

In 2019, the election was held on 21 October and results were declared on 24 October. The chief minister was sworn in on 27 October and newly elected members were administered the oath on 5 November, the first day of the three-day Assembly session.

Five years on, with the life of the present Assembly expected to end on 5 November, Saini wasn’t the only one taken by surprise. The announcement was clearly not expected, as borne out by a hurriedly prepared list of officers to be transferred before the model code of conduct kicked in. A cabinet meeting scheduled for 17 August to announce more sops to voters was put off.

Having failed to notify the decision to make all contractual employees permanent, BJP leaders were chagrined at another opportunity lost. With the left hand oblivious of what the right hand was doing, it was indicative of a 10-year-old BJP government adrift.

The Congress, raring to return to power after 10 years, was better prepared. Congress leaders seem to have hit the ground running after the Lok Sabha results were declared on 4 June. The party has been swamped by ticket aspirants and will have to rush to finalise candidates in the next two weeks. The likes of Deepender Hooda and Kumari Selja, among the party’s frontline leaders in the state, are on the move, leading yatras, addressing rallies, drawing large crowds and exuding confidence that the party is set to win the election.