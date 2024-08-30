Haryana: The focus shifts to the BJP’s deepening rifts

Before their star MP from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, embarrassed the BJP with her remarks on rapes and hangings during the farmers’ agitation, compelling the party to distance (almost disown) her, another little incident took place.

Haryana state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting that the voting date (Tuesday, 1 October) for the assembly elections be rescheduled. He argued that voter turnout would potentially be affected by residents taking advantage of the long weekend (from 28 September to 2 October) to go on holiday.

Regardless of his intentions, the move backfired as it was perceived as a sign of the BJP’s diffidence in a state the party is desperate to retain control of. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda wasted no time in declaring that the letter was a sign that the BJP had already conceded defeat. Others pointed out that it’s usually urban voters who typically travel during long weekends, implying that the BJP’s appeal may now be limited to cities.

The party appears to be grappling with a multitude of obstacles across the state. Not only are internal rifts becoming increasingly apparent, the extent of these differences seem graver than in any other state unit of the BJP.

To begin with, Badoli himself is in trouble. In the last Lok Sabha election, he contested from Sonipat and lost. In the wake of the results, he openly said he felt betrayed, alleging that party MLAs had played a significant role in his defeat. If this were indeed the case, as party president he could well have taken action against those he blamed. He did not.