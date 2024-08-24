BJP seeks date change for Haryana polls; Congress, AAP say party sensing defeat

The Haryana unit of the ruling BJP has written to the Election Commission requesting a brief postponement of the Assembly poll slated for 1 October, citing holidays before and after the election date that could lead to a lower voter turnout.

While the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP, claiming that the ruling party was panicking as it could sense defeat, Abhay Chautala's INLD too sought the deferment of polls.

A Haryana BJP leader on Saturday said the letter was sent by the party's state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli to the poll panel.

Haryana's chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed that the commission received a copy of the communication on Friday over email.

"We have received the communication from state BJP and forwarded it to the Election Commission," Agarwal told PTI.

Varinder Garg, a member of the BJP's state election management committee, said, "We have reasoned that the Assembly election date of 1 October (Tuesday) is preceded by a weekend and followed by more holidays which might hit the voting percentage as people tend to go on vacation on long weekends."

Garg said 28-29 September are Saturday and Sunday while 1 October is a poll holiday. It is followed by more holidays as Gandhi Jayanti falls on 2 October and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 3 October, he said.

"We have written to the Election Commission in this regard. For a better turnout, any new date once the string of holidays is over should be fine," Garg told PTI over the phone.