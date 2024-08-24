Congress strong in Haryana, will fight elections on its own: Kumari Selja

Ruling out the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has said her party is strong in the state and will fight the elections on its own.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters in New Delhi, the Lok Sabha MP and the party's prominent Dalit face also dismissed the possibility of a hung Assembly, asserting that the Congress would secure an "excellent majority" in the 90-member House.

Selja also asserted that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has lost a lot of ground in Haryana as it is "breaking up" and does not have a chance in the upcoming polls.

"The JJP has lost ground. This time you will not find many takers for the JJP. Even last time, most of the candidates who won were from the Congress. Today, it is already breaking up. Most of their MLAs have already left them. I don't see much of a chance for the JJP in this election," the AICC general secretary and former Haryana Congress chief said.

She also dismissed the INLD-BSP alliance, pointing out that both parties had lost a lot of ground in the state.

"I don't think so (they will cut into our votes). The (Indian National) Lok Dal's performance was abysmal in the Lok Sabha polls. The BSP has also lost a lot of ground. So, this alliance may have been forged in whatever way but when the results come out, you will see that this alliance will also come a cropper," Selja said.

Asked whether there was a possibility of the Congress forging an alliance in Haryana with its INDIA bloc partner AAP, Selja said, "We are partners (at the national level) but if you remember, it was decided that in every state, they (partners) can decide on their own. The AAP has gone on record first of the mark that they will not have an alliance in the Vidhan Sabha polls."

"I do think that the Congress is strong on its own and we will fight on our own," she asserted.

Exuding confidence of a big Congress win in the upcoming Assembly polls, Selja claimed the people of the state are "totally against" the BJP.