Recruitment results: Congress slams 'anti-youth' BJP govt in Haryana

A day after the Election Commission barred Haryana authorities from announcing the results of an ongoing recruitment process, the Congress on Thursday, 22 August, lashed out at the BJP and alleged that the "anti-youth" government in the state was remembering the youth after "harassing" them for 10 years.

To ensure a level-playing field in the Assembly polls in Haryana, the Election Commission on Wednesday barred authorities in the state from announcing the results of ongoing recruitment processes for police constables and teachers till the election was over.

The commission took cognisance of a complaint from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh regarding violation of the model code conduct in the process of recruitment against 5,600 vacancies for the post of constable in the Haryana Police, 76 posts of two categories of teachers by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and recruitment for various posts by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X, "The double-break BJP government of Haryana harassed the youth during the last 10 years, kept recruitment on hold and whatever little recruitment was made was given to their own people. The talented youth of Haryana were exploited in the name of Kaushal Rozgar Nigam i.e. government contracts."