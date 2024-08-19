Haryana: woman dental student alleges assault by doctor, accused arrested

A dental student has accused a doctor at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana's Rohtak of assaulting her, police said on Monday. The police said the accused has been arrested after a case was registered.

The incident comes at a time when there is countrywide outrage against the rape-murder of a Kolkata doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Rohtak police said an incident of assault against a BDS student at the PGIMS Rohtak campus was brought to their notice on Saturday night by PGIMS authorities and acting swiftly on the information, senior police officers reached the medical college and contacted the victim and her family.

In her complaint, the woman student alleged that on 16 August, the accused kidnapped her from PGIMS and took her to Ambala and Chandigarh and tortured and beat her, said police.

Police said an FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a judicial magistrate, they said. Rohtak police said no evidence of sexual assault has yet come to the fore in the girl's statement and during investigation.