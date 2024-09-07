Haryana: When elections come, can the ED be far behind?

Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces—or reschedules—election dates, you can count on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) bestirring itself. With Haryana’s assembly elections being postponed from 1 October to 5 October, the ED has launched an offensive against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The agency claims to have seized immovable properties worth Rs 834 crore belonging to Emaar India Limited and MGF Developments Limited, located near Gurugram and Delhi. The FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered in July this year, with Hooda’s name included in the investigation. This suggests that the ED had geared up for the election even before the ECI!

And this isn’t the only case the ED is pursuing against Hooda. Earlier, the agency had seized property worth Rs 300 crore belonging to the real estate company M3M, with Hooda’s name appearing in the FIR. Both cases were transferred to the ED following an investigation by the CBI. Hooda has not bothered to react to these developments, merely stating that they are old cases and have nothing to do with him. Nevertheless, since his name is in the FIRs, the ED could question and arrest him, as well as apprehend sections in his party.

Arresting him, however, may not be so easy after the Supreme Court ruled that the ED cannot make arrests based solely on witnesses’ statements.

In similar cases, the slightest hint of a money trail led the ED to widely publicise it in the media and hint at impending arrests long before any actual arrests. That the agency has not yet followed the script reinforces Hooda’s confidence that the charges are unsubstantiated.

Political observers in Haryana believe that with political winds currently favouring the Congress, arresting Bhupinder Singh Hooda could backfire. The seizure of property seems designed to serve two purposes. One, to reinforce the narrative that all who oppose the ruling regime are corrupt. Second, to disrupt Hooda’s election campaign by repeatedly summoning him to Delhi for questioning. Being galvanised into action on cases that were in limbo for an entire decade, that too just before the elections, indicates the real motive.