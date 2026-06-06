Haryana's infant mortality rate falls to national average, drops 14 pc in 5 yrs
State records 24 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024, driven by improvements in maternal and newborn healthcare
Haryana's infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined from 28 to 24 deaths per 1,000 live births over the past five years, bringing the state on par with the national average, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Report 2024.
The improvement reflects sustained gains in maternal and child healthcare services and strengthened health infrastructure across the state, officials said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sumita Misra said Haryana's IMR had declined by nearly 14 per cent during the period.
She attributed the improvement to targeted interventions in maternal and newborn healthcare, along with continued investment in healthcare infrastructure and community-based services.
"Haryana has now reached the national average in IMR and continues to make steady progress in reducing infant deaths," Misra said.
According to the statement, neighbouring Punjab's IMR declined from 18 to 16 during the same period, representing an improvement of around 11 per cent.
Officials said Haryana's pace of reduction was notable given its larger population and healthcare delivery challenges.
Healthcare initiatives credited
The state government attributed the improvement to a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening neonatal and child healthcare services.
These include the expansion of SNCUs (Special Newborn Care Units), NBSUs (Newborn Stabilisation Units), Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres, Newborn Baby Care Corners, Kangaroo Mother Care facilities, Hybrid HDU-ICU units, Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres, Lactation Management Units, JSSK (Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram) and Home-Based Newborn Care services.
Misra said increased institutional deliveries, improved neonatal care and stronger healthcare infrastructure had contributed to the decline in infant and neonatal mortality.
The state is also focusing on enhancing antenatal care services, promoting safe deliveries and upgrading neonatal intensive care facilities in government hospitals.
Long-term decline
While challenges remain in some rural areas and parts of eastern Haryana, officials said the state's overall trajectory remains positive.
Over the past decade, Haryana's IMR has fallen from 41 to 24 deaths per 1,000 live births, reflecting sustained improvements in public healthcare access and service delivery.
Misra expressed confidence that continued strengthening of maternal and child healthcare programmes and focused implementation at the grassroots level would help further reduce infant mortality in the coming years.
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