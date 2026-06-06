Haryana's infant mortality rate falls to national average, drops 14 pc in 5 yrs

Haryana's infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined from 28 to 24 deaths per 1,000 live births over the past five years, bringing the state on par with the national average, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Report 2024.

The improvement reflects sustained gains in maternal and child healthcare services and strengthened health infrastructure across the state, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sumita Misra said Haryana's IMR had declined by nearly 14 per cent during the period.

She attributed the improvement to targeted interventions in maternal and newborn healthcare, along with continued investment in healthcare infrastructure and community-based services.

"Haryana has now reached the national average in IMR and continues to make steady progress in reducing infant deaths," Misra said.

According to the statement, neighbouring Punjab's IMR declined from 18 to 16 during the same period, representing an improvement of around 11 per cent.

Officials said Haryana's pace of reduction was notable given its larger population and healthcare delivery challenges.