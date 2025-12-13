Tamil Nadu to become first Indian state to roll out free HPV vaccination for girls

Tamil Nadu will roll out a statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme by the end of January, becoming the first state in India to offer the vaccine free of cost to adolescent girls as part of a major push to prevent cervical cancer.

Announcing the initiative, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the programme would eventually cover all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, though it will begin in four districts identified as having a higher incidence of cervical cancer — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri.

In the first phase, around 27,000 girls in these four districts will receive the initial dose of the vaccine. Overall, about 3.38 lakh girls across the state are expected to benefit once the programme is fully implemented.

The state government has earmarked Rs 36 crore in its previous Budget for the rollout, targeting girls aged between 9 and 14 years. Subramanian said the tender process for procuring the vaccine has been completed and that formalities are in their final stages. “Once procurement is done, the programme will be launched by the end of next month,” he said.

Training sessions for doctors and nurses on administering the vaccine have already begun. The drive will initially focus on girls aged 14 years before being expanded to cover the entire 9–14 age group. Each eligible child will receive two doses of the vaccine.