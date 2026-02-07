Has India surrendered to a ‘coercive’, ‘extractive’ and ‘unfair’ deal with US?

The executive order signed by the US President Donald Trump on 6 February in Washington DC states that the US Secretary of Commerce and other Secretaries would monitor India’s trade with Russia. If the US team finds that ‘India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, they “shall recommend whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India.”

Contrary to Piyush Goyal’s claim, the joint statement, which reads like a unilateral statement agreed with a gun pointing to the head, also states, “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products”.

The joint statement and the executive order issued from the White House make it clear that US farm products will be imported with either no import duty or substantially reduced import duty. While there is no specific mention of ‘dairy’, the deliberately vague statement keeps it open to include additional sectors and products in future. The ‘condition’ imposed by the US for the lower tariff is that India will stop buying energy from Russia — raising questions of bullying and sovereignty. It is being criticised as a ‘one-sided statement’ with only one side, India, making concessions. India has conceded too much by agreeing to give up or substantially lower tariff on US industrial and agricultural products, judging by the statement.

Opposition parties are seeking more clarity from the government and a full discussion in parliament next week — promising another stormy session.