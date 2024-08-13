Hathras stampede: 11 accused appear in court, next hearing on 23 August

All 11 accused arrested in connection with the July 2 Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives, appeared before a local court in Hathras on Monday, 12 August.

The accused, including two women, who are lodged in the Aligarh jail, joined the hearing virtually, their lawyer A.P. Singh said.

The district court has set 23 August as the next date of hearing in the case, Singh told reporters in Hathras.

Last month, the police arrested 11 people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, in connection with the case.