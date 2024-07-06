Hathras stampede: Key accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Devprakash Madhukar, the key accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede, was on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a magistrate court, officials said on Saturday, 6 July.

Besides, Sanju Yadav, another suspect who has been arrested in connection with the case, was also sent to jail for the same duration, they said.

Earlier in the day, Hathras superintendent of police Nipun Agarwal told reporters that the police would apply in the court to get the remand of Madhukar and other suspects.

"Devprakash Madhukar and Sanju Yadav were produced before the judicial magistrate's court today and both were sent in judicial remand for 14 days," assistant prosecution officer Uma Shankar Yadav told reporters.