At least someone bothered to visit: locals on Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit

"Everyone is busy with politics. It is good that at least someone bothered to come here," says Vineet Kumar (26), outside a park in the Vibhav Nagar area of Hathras, where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met families of the 2 July stampede victims.

Kumar, who is preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination, is not the only one who feels this way. Other young people echoed the sentiment. "It is okay if the reason behind his visit is to meet the (stampede) victims. At least a popular politician has turned up in Vibhav Nagar," Shubham Bharti (27) told PTI on Friday, 5 July.

Mahendra (26) said people were excited to see Gandhi. "We also wanted to come here but the area around Vibhav Nagar was barricaded in the morning," said Mahendra, another government job aspirant.

Ahead of Gandhi's visit, a multi-layered security ring was thrown around the area, with a large number of security personnel deployed along key routes in the city. The street leading to the meeting venue, Vibhav Nagar's Green Park, had deployment every few metres and barricades restricting entry of cars, while shops on the route remained closed until Gandhi left the area.

Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met the families of some of the victims of the Hathras stampede, which claimed 121 lives.