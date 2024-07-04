Hathras stampede: 6 sevadars held, Baba to be grilled if required, say police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday, 4 July, said they have arrested six members of the organising committee of preacher Bhole Baba's 'satsang' in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people.

The arrested include two women.

The only accused named in the FIR is at large while Surajpal, who is also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died after the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday.

The bodies of all victims have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar said here on Thursday.

The police entered Bhole Baba's ashram premises in Mainpuri and later said he was not present there. A police official said they had gone there to check the security arrangements.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the ashram since the stampede took place at the preacher's congregation in Harthras.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police (Aligarh range) Shalabh Mathur told reporters in Hathras on Thursday that all six persons who have been arrested worked are 'sevadars' (volunteers) at the 'satsang'.