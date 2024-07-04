Hathras stampede: Police visit Bhole Baba’s premises, godman absent

Police entered the ashram premises of religious preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari, also known as Bhole Baba, and later said he was not present there. A police official said they had gone there to check security arrangements.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the ashram since the stampede at the preacher's congregation in Hathras claimed 121 lives.

In reply to a question by reporters, circle officer Sunil Kumar Singh said police and special operation group (SOG) personnel entered the ashram premises on the night of Wednesday, 3 July.

"There were 50-60 sevadars (volunteers), including women, inside the ashram," he said. Asked whether satsang (religious gathering) preacher Bhole Baba was inside the ashram, the officer said, "He was there neither yesterday nor today."

Mainpuri additional superintendent of police Rahul Mithas also said the preacher was not seen in his ashram. Asked why police personnel entered the ashram, he said, "We are not here for a probe. We are here to check security."