Hathras stampede: Organisers accused of evidence concealment, Bhole Baba excluded from FIR

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 3 July lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 121 people died in a stampede, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

However, the congregation or 'satsang' conductor Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari or Bhole Baba's name does not figure in the list of accused in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.

The FIR alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.

The FIR apparently gave a clean chit to the police and administration, saying they did whatever possible from the available resources.