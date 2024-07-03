PIL in Supreme Court seeks probe into Hathras stampede

A PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the immediate constitution of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to enquire into the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras stampede incident.

At least 121 people were killed in a stampede at a religious congregation organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Fhulrai village in Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over one lakh people, mostly women.

The plea seeks directions to the UP government to submit a status report and initiate legal action against the organisers, authorities and officials for their “negligent conduct.”

“The incident of a stampede at a religious gathering Satsang event in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday has killed at least 100 people…..It is therefore of prime importance for the Hon’ble Court to intervene in this matter of great public importance and protect the fundamental rights of people under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” it said.

Such incident prima facie depicts the serious condition of responsibility lapse, negligence and unfaithful duty of care towards the public by the government authorities, the plea added.