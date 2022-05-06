Have been threatened by 'gau rakshaks' not to enter Haryana assembly: MLA

Claiming that he has been warned by "gau rakshaks" not to enter the Haryana assembly, Congress MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka, Mamman Khan, on Thursday said the state government will be responsible if anything happens to him or his family.



Khan said that he has written to the Haryana chief minister, the home minister and the director general of police seeking their immediate intervention in the matter.



"If an MLA is not safe in this state from these fanatics, what do you expect for the common people? I as a public representative had said we will not allow vandalism and unauthorised use of force and arms. What was wrong in it?" he asked.