Have full trust in judiciary: Tejashwi after court grants bail to Lalu family

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, after getting bail in land-for-job scam in Railways, said they have full trust in judiciary, and added that the case was part of political vendetta

Speaking to the media here, after a court granted bail to him, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in the case, he said, "We have full trust in the judiciary. And we have got justice."

He said that there was no way that he was linked with Railways scamas he was a student then and studied in the RK Puram area of Delhi and also played cricket.