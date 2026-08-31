Hawker evictions in West Bengal revive debate over livelihoods and public spaces

The removal of hawkers from Kolkata and other West Bengal cities has renewed a long-running debate over protecting the livelihoods of street vendors while ensuring that pedestrians can use footpaths and roads without obstruction.

Former Kolkata mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has called for a humane approach, arguing that hawkers should be rehabilitated before they are evicted from public spaces.

“You have to have a humane approach,” he said.

“Hawkers and street vendors run an alternative economy,” Bhattacharya told PTI, pointing out that both the vendors and many of their customers belong to economically weaker sections.

Roadside eateries provide affordable meals to people who cannot bear the cost of eating at restaurants, while pavement stalls sell clothes and other necessities at prices far below those charged by branded shops and shopping centres, he said.

“The shirt would have been tailored by a jobless woman who also finds a source of income through this work; this is an alternative economy which helps the weaker sections of the people survive,” Bhattacharya said.

The eviction drive has gathered momentum under State Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul, who has pushed for the removal of encroachments from roads and footpaths. She faced criticism after asking a woman who was heating milk for her child in the Park Street area to vacate the spot.

Following widespread discussion of the incident on social and mainstream media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the homeless woman during his ‘Janata Darbar’ last week and assured her of assistance.