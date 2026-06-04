Stop evicting hawkers from Bengal's railway stations: CPI(ML)-L to Vaishnaw

Sudama Prasad, the CPI(ML) Liberation Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah, on Thursday wrote to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw objecting to the ongoing eviction of hawkers from railway stations and platform areas across West Bengal and demanding an immediate halt to the drives until a rehabilitation policy is put in place.

The letter comes amid a series of anti-encroachment and demolition drives carried out in recent weeks at major railway hubs in the state, including Howrah, Sealdah and Dum Dum stations. Railway authorities and civic agencies have removed hundreds of hawkers and demolished scores of allegedly unauthorised stalls as part of efforts to clear station premises and improve passenger movement.

The drives have triggered protests by hawkers' organisations, with vendors alleging loss of livelihood and the absence of rehabilitation measures. In North 24 Parganas, hawkers recently staged a rail blockade at Gobardanga station, demanding alternative vending spaces and compensation.

Prasad, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, described the eviction campaign as "arbitrary and inhuman" and said it was threatening the livelihoods of thousands of small vendors, tea sellers, bookstall operators, food vendors and petty traders who have worked in and around railway stations for decades.