Stop evicting hawkers from Bengal's railway stations: CPI(ML)-L to Vaishnaw
Party MP Sudama Prasad seeks alternative vending zones and social security for affected railway hawkers
Sudama Prasad, the CPI(ML) Liberation Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah, on Thursday wrote to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw objecting to the ongoing eviction of hawkers from railway stations and platform areas across West Bengal and demanding an immediate halt to the drives until a rehabilitation policy is put in place.
The letter comes amid a series of anti-encroachment and demolition drives carried out in recent weeks at major railway hubs in the state, including Howrah, Sealdah and Dum Dum stations. Railway authorities and civic agencies have removed hundreds of hawkers and demolished scores of allegedly unauthorised stalls as part of efforts to clear station premises and improve passenger movement.
The drives have triggered protests by hawkers' organisations, with vendors alleging loss of livelihood and the absence of rehabilitation measures. In North 24 Parganas, hawkers recently staged a rail blockade at Gobardanga station, demanding alternative vending spaces and compensation.
Prasad, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, described the eviction campaign as "arbitrary and inhuman" and said it was threatening the livelihoods of thousands of small vendors, tea sellers, bookstall operators, food vendors and petty traders who have worked in and around railway stations for decades.
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According to the MP, these workers form an integral part of the railway ecosystem by providing affordable services to passengers while supporting economically vulnerable families, including those belonging to scheduled castes, minority communities, women-headed households and migrant workers.
The letter warned that the absence of rehabilitation plans, alternative vending arrangements or social security protections was pushing affected families towards unemployment and financial hardship.
Prasad also criticised what he called a "discriminatory, anti-poor approach" to railway station modernisation and redevelopment.
While traditional hawkers were being removed in the name of beautification and infrastructure improvement, commercial spaces at stations were increasingly being allocated to large corporate retailers, he alleged. "Development cannot be synonymous with the destruction of livelihoods of the poor," Prasad wrote.
His intervention comes amid a broader debate in West Bengal over anti-encroachment drives launched by authorities following a change in government from Trinamool Congress to BJP. Several demolition operations near railway stations and in urban areas have drawn criticism from opposition parties, labour organisations and hawkers' groups, which argue that the actions disproportionately affect informal workers and small traders.
Supporters of the drives, however, contend that they are necessary to reclaim public spaces, reduce congestion and improve access to key transport hubs.
In his letter, Prasad demanded an immediate suspension of eviction drives affecting railway hawkers in West Bengal until a transparent rehabilitation framework is implemented. He also called for formal recognition of traditional railway hawkers through certification, the creation of designated vending zones, and financial assistance and social security measures for affected workers.
Among other demands, he urged the Railways to establish a consultative committee comprising representatives of hawkers' organisations, trade unions and civil society groups to formulate an inclusive policy for station vendors.
The CPI(ML) Liberation leader further sought protection of the Right to Livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution and called for an end to what he termed "preferential treatment" for corporate commercial establishments over small vendors.
Appealing for urgent intervention by the railway ministry, Prasad said station development and passenger convenience should be pursued through a "humane, democratic and socially responsible approach" that safeguards the livelihoods of those dependent on railway premises for survival.
Letter comes amid demolition drives at Howrah, Sealdah and Dum Dum stations
Rail blockades and protests erupt as vendors oppose anti-encroachment campaign in Bengal