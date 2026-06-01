Selective outrage in Bengal

The 27 May attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee has quickly become Bengal’s dominant political story, consuming television debates, political messaging and public discussion.

Yet, before the incident seized headlines, a series of controversies had been steadily building around West Bengal’s new BJP government — from allegations of sexual violence and questions over student safety to backlash over a flagship welfare scheme and anger over bulldozer drives targeting hawkers and small traders.

Many of these issues generated intense discussion on social media, including among voters who had initially supported the BJP. But they struggled to command the kind of sustained television coverage, political mobilisation or public outrage associated with earlier flashpoints such as the R.G. Kar case, to cite one major example.

Critics of the government argue that the focus on the Abhishek Banerjee attack did more than dominate the news cycle — it conveniently reordered the public conversation, pushing other uncomfortable debates to the margins.

TMC leader Pratikur Rehman accused sections of the mainstream media of selectively amplifying issues that suited the ruling establishment. "We have all heard terms such as 'godi media' and yellow journalism. It is quite evident that many media houses choose to focus only on what is convenient for the BJP, especially now that West Bengal has a so-called 'double-engine' government. Several important issues affecting ordinary people are not receiving the attention they deserve," he said."