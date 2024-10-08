Allahabad: HC quashes man’s plea challenging order in ‘live-in’ partner's dowry death case

The Allahabad High Court has observed that for an offence of dowry demand or in case of dowry death, it is sufficient to show that the victim woman and the accused man were "residing as husband and wife at the relevant point of time".

Justice Raj Beer Singh made the observation while dismissing a petition challenging a Prayagraj sessions court order that rejected an applicant's plea for discharge in a dowry death case. The petitioner was allegedly in a live-in relationship with the deceased woman.

The petition submitted that the impugned order is against facts and law, and therefore liable to be set aside.

The applicant's counsel claimed that the deceased woman was married to one Rohit Yadav and that there is no credible evidence that she obtained divorce from him.

The woman later entered a live-in relationship with the accused, and they did not get married, the plea claimed.

In view of these facts, the counsel said, it cannot be said the deceased was legally married to the applicant, and therefore no prima facie case under Section 304-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can be made out.