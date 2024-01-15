HC says person acquitted of moral turpitude cannot be denied appointment in armed forces

Aperson, who has been acquitted in an offence of moral turpitude on the grounds of benefit of doubt, cannot be denied appointment in the armed forces, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said. A single bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal made this observation on a petition of Haryana resident seeking directions to set aside a March 2022 order cancelling his appointment to the post of a constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

The court said it is a ''well known fact that in our country it is very difficult to get a job especially a government job'' and the denial of appointment to the petitioner ignoring that he was always bonafide and honest in disclosing his credentials would amount to indirect punishment for an offence in which he has been acquitted.

''In the present case, the respondent has not examined antecedents of the petitioner and his appointment letter has been cancelled on the sole ground that he was acquitted on the benefit of doubt,'' the court said.