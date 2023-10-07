HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on prejudice against the transgender in education, employment

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea that has raised concerns about the exclusion of transgender individuals from various educational and public employment opportunities.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice—which calls for a response by 28 March 2024—to several government bodies, including the Union ministries of home affairs and of law and justice, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the government of Delhi and the national capital's department of social welfare.

The notice comes in response to a plea, filed by a trans woman, that highlights the discriminatory treatment faced by transgender individuals in public employment and educational institutions.

The petition draws specific attention to recruitment notifications issued by the ICMR, which, according to the petitioner, only advertised vacancies for either female or male candidates, effectively excluding many transgender or 'third gender'/intersex persons.