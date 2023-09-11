HC seeks Centre's response on plea by Ashok Swain against cancellation of OCI card

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre on a plea by academician Ashok Swain challenging an order by which his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card was cancelled.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Central government, through the ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, on the petition and granted four weeks time to file reply.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 9, after the petitioner's counsel submitted that Swain's 78-year-old mother, who lives in India, is unwell and he is the only son and has not been able to visit India in the past three years.

His counsel said there is an extreme urgency for him to visit India and attend to his ailing mother.