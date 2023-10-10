HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on placing anti-eve teasing posters in public tansport

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to provide its stance on placing posters or hoardings in buses and other public transport in the national capital to raise awareness against eve-teasing and enhance women's safety.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by the it in 2012, following the tragic gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in December 2012.

The bench has now granted the government six weeks to seek instructions on this matter.