No govt jobs for habitual miscreants accused of molesting or eve-teasing girls: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that habitual miscreants, who are accused of molesting or eve teasing girls, will no longer get government jobs in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Such crimes will be mentioned in the character certificate of the molesters, and government jobs will not be available for them as soon as the certificate gets marked with such cases. the officials said.

While chairing a meeting on the law and order situation on Monday, Gehlot ordered the officers to take strict action against habitual miscreants.

CM Ashok Gehlot told the officers in the meeting, "Stopping crimes against women and weaker sections is our top priority. A record should be kept of the miscreants.

"Their indulgence in such cases against women should be mentioned in the character certificate. Action should be taken on habitual miscreants and they should face disqualification from government jobs."