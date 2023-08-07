Modi sees himself as PM of Hindus, BJP alone: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Narendra Modi of being under the “dangerous” illusion that he is the prime minister of just the BJP and the Hindus.

Gehlot said Modi gets respect abroad only because people there know that he is from Mahatma Gandhi’s country, where democracy and the rule of the ballot have been “kept alive by the Congress”.

The Congress leader was addressing an event here to mark the formation of new districts in the state.