Rajasthan gets 17 new districts, CM Gehlot launches websites

Hours after the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the people of the country in her brother’s fight for justice and truth, and said that now the voice of real issues will echo in Parliament.

"The voice of the real issues of the people of the country will echo once again in the Parliament,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a video of her brother arriving in Parliament amid sloganeering by the party MPs and also by the INDIA bloc leaders.