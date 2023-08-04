BJP projecting PM Modi's face as Rajasthan leaders not capable of ensuring party's win: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a swipe at the opposition BJP, saying its local leaders are not capable of winning the state for the party and thus it plans to contest the upcoming Assembly elections projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

He also asked why the party was not projecting the face of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and why she did not attend the party's protest rally near the state secretariat in Jaipur earlier this week.

Rajasthan BJP leaders who are in the race for the chief minister's post are not capable to win the state for the party, he alleged on Thursday, adding that in such a situation the party has projected the face of Prime Minister Modi.