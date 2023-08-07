Defamation case: Gehlot appears in Delhi court via video conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared through video conference in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Rouse Avenue Court has fixed the matter for further hearing on August 21.

Union Minister Shekhawat had claimed defamation in the case of CM Ashok Gehlot calling him and his family accused in the Sanjeevani scam. After hearing the case, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons against CM Ashok Gehlot on 6th July.

Thereafter, Gehlot filed a revision in the sessions court. But he did not get relief from there. In the Revision Court, CM Gehlot was allowed to appear through the VC.