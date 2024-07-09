HC seeks Sunita Kejriwal's response on sharing recording of court proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 9 July asked Sunita Kejriwal to file her response to a petition against her for allegedly sharing on social media a recording of the trial court proceedings pertaining to her husband and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Sunita Kejriwal's counsel argued that the petitioner was "sensationalising" the issue and "dragging people when they have nothing to do" with it.

Her senior lawyer urged the court to "drop her" from the list of parties in the petition, stating she had merely "re-tweeted" the recording and was not the "originator" of the recording.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that court proceedings cannot be recorded and shared on the internet and asked the counsel to place her stand in the form of a reply.

"Court proceedings can't be put on the net. The problem is of anonymity. We will have to deal with the matter. File a reply, whatever it is," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stated.

On 15 June, a vacation bench of the high court had ordered that the audio/video of the chief minister addressing the trial court be removed from social media platforms.

The court was on Tuesday informed by the parties that the content has been removed from social media pursuant to the direction.

The counsel for Meta said it was not possible for it to comply with the vacation bench's direction to ensure that the content is not re-uploaded.

The court asked the social media platform to file an appropriate application in this regard.