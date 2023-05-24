HC upholds dismissal of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter case

The court, in its 45-page judgement, observed that the petitioner has not disputed his media interactions at any point or that he did not have any prior permission or authorisation for such interaction.



It also rejected his contention that media professionals had forcibly entered the premises and started questioning him as it noted that the video footage clearly shows the petitioner "sitting at a place with the microphone attached to his lapel and is answering questions".



"Petitioner has not denied the interaction with the media, he has also not denied that he did not have any permission or authorisation to speak to the media. He has also not denied that he did speak about the encounter and issues that were not within the sphere of his duties.



"Clearly the interaction with the media was not in the bonafide discharge of his duties as CVO, NEEPCO (Chief Vigilance Officer, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation). He also did not specify that the views expressed by him were his own and not that of the Government," the court noted.