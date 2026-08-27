HDFC Bank to challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra’s Rs 6.5-crore repayment

HDFC Bank plans to challenge a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Zee group founder Subhash Chandra, under which he will pay Rs 6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about Rs 22,006.57 crore.

HDFC Bank told Mint on Thursday that, based on the August 25 order, it stands to recover only 3.2 per cent of its total claim. The bank inherited the loan facility from HDFC Ltd following its merger with HDFC Bank. The exact amount of the loan could not be ascertained.

The bank had opposed the settlement and voted against the resolution, which was nevertheless approved by a majority of creditors. HDFC Bank said it is exploring an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The NCLT order approved Chandra's repayment plan, under which Rs 6.5 crore would be paid against admitted creditor claims of approximately Rs 22,006.57 crore. This amounts to a recovery of about 0.03% of the total admitted dues.

Mint had first reported on Tuesday that Nilesh Sharma, the third judicial member of the insolvency tribunal who was appointed in February 2026 by the NCLT president, had approved the repayment plan.

The voting record attached to the order shows that several major creditors, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and Union Bank of India, voted against the proposal.

Queries sent by Mint to Axis Bank, Canara Bank and RBL Bank seeking their comments remained unanswered.