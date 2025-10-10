‘He-Man of India’ Varinder Singh Ghuman, bodybuilder and actor, dies at 53
Ghuman, who had visited an Amritsar hospital for shoulder pain, reportedly suffered a heart attack during his stay, his manager says
Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, widely known as the “He-Man of India,” passed away following a heart attack in Amritsar on Thursday, 9 October, his family confirmed. He was 53.
According to his manager, Yadvinder Singh, Ghuman had been experiencing shoulder pain and visited a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment. However, during his stay, he reportedly suffered a heart attack in the evening. His nephew, Amanjot Singh Ghuman, told reporters in Jalandhar that doctors made every effort to save him but were unsuccessful.
Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Ghuman had made a name for himself in both bodybuilding and films. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, he earned the title of Mr India in 2009 and went on to secure second place in the Mr Asia competition, cementing his reputation as one of India’s most prominent fitness icons.
Ghuman gained recognition in the entertainment industry for his appearances in several Hindi and Punjabi films. He featured alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023) and also acted in films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavaan (2019), and the Punjabi hit Kabaddi Once Again (2012).
A passionate advocate of fitness and discipline, Ghuman was famously known as a “vegetarian bodybuilder.” He regularly shared his workout videos and motivational content on social media, inspiring thousands of followers. Based in Jalandhar, he owned and operated a gym, where he trained aspiring athletes.
In recent years, Ghuman had also expressed his interest in entering politics, announcing his intention to contest the Punjab Assembly elections in 2027.
Following news of his untimely demise, tributes poured in from across the political and entertainment spectrum.
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Ghuman the “pride of Punjab,” describing his passing as an “irreparable loss for the country.”
“The passing away of the pride of Punjab, ‘the He-Man of India’, Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country. He set new standards in fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always inspire the youth,” Bittu said on X.
Congress MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also paid homage, recalling Ghuman’s contribution to Punjab’s sporting glory.
“It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman. He brought glory to Punjab with his hard work, discipline, and talent. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul and strength to his family,” Randhawa wrote.
Congress MLA Pargat Singh echoed similar sentiments, saying,
“It’s deeply painful to learn about the passing of famed bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman ji. He was a devoted vegetarian who built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru bless his soul and comfort his loved ones.”
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed grief, stating,
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of international bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman. He worked tirelessly and achieved great heights in life, serving as an inspiration for our youth.”
Ghuman’s sudden demise has left a deep void in India’s fitness and entertainment circles, with fans remembering him as a symbol of strength, discipline, and humility.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines