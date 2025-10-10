‘He-Man of India’ Varinder Singh Ghuman, bodybuilder and actor, dies at 53

Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, widely known as the “He-Man of India,” passed away following a heart attack in Amritsar on Thursday, 9 October, his family confirmed. He was 53.

According to his manager, Yadvinder Singh, Ghuman had been experiencing shoulder pain and visited a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment. However, during his stay, he reportedly suffered a heart attack in the evening. His nephew, Amanjot Singh Ghuman, told reporters in Jalandhar that doctors made every effort to save him but were unsuccessful.

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Ghuman had made a name for himself in both bodybuilding and films. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, he earned the title of Mr India in 2009 and went on to secure second place in the Mr Asia competition, cementing his reputation as one of India’s most prominent fitness icons.