Healthcare services affected in Bengal as junior doctors continue ceasework

Healthcare services were severely hit at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Friday, 23 August, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 15th consecutive day to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in Kolkata.

They decided to continue the stir despite the Supreme Court's appeal to them to resume work.

"Our protest will continue till we see the culprits punished. We are not here for anything else. We cannot call off the demonstration suddenly unless our demand is fulfilled," an agitating doctor at the RGKMCH told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated its appeal to the doctors protesting over the rape and killing of the medic to resume work and directed that no coercive action would be taken against them.

The court said judges and doctors cannot strike since they deal with matters involving life and liberty.

The flow of patients at the different government hospitals seemed to dry up as the ceasework by junior doctors continued.