Kolkata doctor's case: FORDA suspends strike after 11 days

After the Supreme Court made an appeal, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) "temporarily suspended" its strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata but said it will review their position in two weeks.

Earlier in the day, while making an impassioned appeal to the protesting doctors across the country, the apex court asked the protesting medics to get back to work, saying "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped and moreover, it was issuing all the necessary directions to ensure their safety. It further directed no coercive action against them.

In light of these developments and in the interest of patient care, FORDA has requested all its members to temporarily suspend the strike and resume their duties from Friday, 23 August, the association said in a statement.

FORDA emphasised that this is only a suspension and not a termination of the strike and that they intend to closely monitor the situation concerning the demands of their colleagues at R.G. Kar Medical College and will review their position in two weeks.