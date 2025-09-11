Hearing in Presidential Reference concludes, opinion reserved

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta on Thursday, 11 September conceded in the Supreme Court that since Article 200 uses the expression "as soon as possible", governors cannot sit on Bills "perennially or for three or four years".

He was summing up the Union government’s stand on the Supreme Court judgment by a two-judge bench on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, laying down a timeline for governors and the President for disposing Bills passed by state legislatures. TN governor R.N. Ravi had withheld his assent to 10 such Bills and, in some cases, sat on them for five years without assigning a reason.

The SG claimed that empirical data suggest that in 90 per cent of the cases, Bills are assented to within a month, and delays are exceptional when the subjects are complex or controversial. Both he and the attorney-general argued that one Constitutional functionary cannot give directions to another, in this case the President or the governors.

In response, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai quipped, "Howsoever high one might be, law is above them,” adding that he was a strict believer in the doctrine of separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary.

The Constitution bench comprising CJI Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar concluded hearing arguments by the Centre and the states on Thursday, and reserved judgment in the reference made by the President of India raising questions related to the timelines for granting assent to Bills. NDA-ruled states opposed the timeline prescribed by the two-judge bench in April, while Opposition-ruled states argued in favour.

During the hearing, the Constitution bench clarified that it was not sitting in appeal over the TN Governor judgment, and that it would only answer the Constitutional questions.

The Union government had argued that the issue of delays by the TN governor should have been referred to a larger Constitution bench and not decided by a division bench of two Supreme Court judges.