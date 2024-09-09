Hearing on POCSO case against Yediyurappa adjourned to 19 September

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, 9 September, adjourned to 19 September the hearing on a petition filed by former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking quashing of a POCSO case against him.

The court also extended its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, from arresting the veteran BJP leader.

"The learned counsel (for respondent CID) Ashok Naik submits that the learned senior counsel professor Ravivarma Kumar has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case at hand in terms of an order of the state government dated 3-09-2024. The learned counsel submits that the senior counsel would be briefed if ten days time is granted, and at the request of the counsel for the respondent list this matter on 19 September," justice M. Nagaprasanna said.

He said, "Interim order/protection shall continue till the next date of hearing."

The CID on 27 June filed a chargesheet in the case at the Fast Track Court.