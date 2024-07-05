POCSO case: Court summons ex-CM Yediyurappa on 15 July

A special Bengaluru court Thursday, 4 July ordered veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, along with other accused, to appear before it on 15 July in connection with the case of sexual harassment of a minor under the POCSO case against him.

The Special POCSO First Fast Track Court ordered authorities to issue summons to Yediyurappa and other accused, considering the charge sheet submitted by the CID in the POCSO case against Yediyurappa.

The CID, which is probing the case against Yediyurappa, had submitted a charge sheet against him in the special fast track court on 27 June.

As per the charge sheet, Yediyurappa, in collusion with the other three accused, had been charged under the POCSO Act and IPC's sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 204 (destroying document or electronic record) and 214 (offering bribe to another person to make them conceal an offence).

The other accused face charges of colluding with Yediyurappa to hush up the case under IPC's sections 204 and 214.

The charge sheet mentions that the complainant had gone to meet Yediyurappa at his residence on Feb 2 this year to seek his help regarding the sexual assault against her 17-year-old daughter.