Heat wave conditions likely over NW India, MP till April 19: IMD

The northwest (NW) India region that got respite from severe to very severe heat wave till last week due to western disturbance (WD) may continue to get similar respite -- that of lowering of maximum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius compared to 42-43 degrees Celsius earlier -- after April 19 as the IMD on Friday has predicted a fresh WD is likely to affect NW India from that day.



On Friday, the highest maximum temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius was reported from Bankura in Gangetic West Bengal even as heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.