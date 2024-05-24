Heatwave claims 8 lives in Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 48.8 degrees Celsius

Intense heatwave claimed eight lives in four districts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, and Bhilwara -- as the maximum temperature at many places in the state shot up to 46-48-degree Celcius, with Barmer at 48.8 degrees Celsius emerging as the hottest place in the country on Thursday, 23 May.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature soared to over 47 degrees Celsius at seven cities in the state on Thursday.

The heatwave will intensify in the next two days, said the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, adding that the mercury will reduce slightly after 28 May.

Meanwhile, two persons died due to extreme heat in Balotra.