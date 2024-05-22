Heatwave: No sign of respite for northern India

A blistering heat wave has been sweeping through large parts of India for what was the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, 21 May, affecting health and livelihoods.

And still no relief can be predicted in the affected areas — Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and north-west Madhya Pradesh — for at least the next five days.

The Met Office has issued a red warning for these states, stressing the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people".

It said extreme heat will continue even in the lower foothills of Himachal Pradesh, typically a safe haven for people looking to escape the punishing heat of the plains in summer.

On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily life as many chose to remain indoors in the afternoon.

Parts of Gujarat reeled from a deadly combination of high heat and humidity.

The mercury soared to a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Sirsa, making it the warmest place in the country on Tuesday.

In Delhi, temperatures dropped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.

Officials said the national capital's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as households and offices increased the use of air conditioners.

The power demand is projected to cross 8,000 MW, peaking at around 8,200 MW this summer.

Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi demanded that coolers, fans, cold drinking water and even doctors be made available at polling booths to beat the heat on election day in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city will be held on 25 May.